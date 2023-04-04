Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $277.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,395,613. The company has a market capitalization of $685.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average of $177.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

