Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $16.92 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 4.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of EQT worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,434. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

