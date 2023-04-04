Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 165,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,471. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

