Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,661. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

