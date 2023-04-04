Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,636,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after buying an additional 933,068 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,229. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

