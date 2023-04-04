Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.87. 6,879,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,796,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $557.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.