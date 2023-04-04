Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 11,983 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 692.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 341,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 101,606 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in GAN by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAN remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 57,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

