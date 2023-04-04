Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.64 and a 200-day moving average of $339.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $416.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

