Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 1,721,353 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.