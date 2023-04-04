Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 467 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.