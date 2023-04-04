Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $81,813,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 509.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after buying an additional 152,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $469.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

