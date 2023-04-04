Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $6.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE:PL opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $990.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

