dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003536 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $39.55 million and approximately $2,573.56 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00330749 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012134 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,855,829 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99120932 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,888.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

