Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.