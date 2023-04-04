Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $39,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

DFUS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

