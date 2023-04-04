Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 4.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $44,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 90,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,176. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

