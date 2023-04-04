Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) CEO Buys $103,200.00 in Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hayes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,681 shares in the company, valued at $710,982.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dominari Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOMH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 41,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.20.
About Dominari
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominari (DOMH)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.