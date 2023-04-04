Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) CEO Buys $103,200.00 in Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hayes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,681 shares in the company, valued at $710,982.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 41,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.20.

Dominari Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

