Donald (Don) Williams Purchases 100,000 Shares of ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Rating) insider Donald (Don) Williams bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,482.99).

Donald (Don) Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Donald (Don) Williams bought 100,000 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$5,800.00 ($3,945.58).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Donald (Don) Williams purchased 100,000 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,000.00 ($4,081.63).

ImpediMed Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

ImpediMed Company Profile

ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema and fluid status monitoring of heart failure patients; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

