Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,717,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,930,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Further Reading

