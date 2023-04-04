DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

