Douglas D. Clark Purchases 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,605.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,544. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 918,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CURO Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

