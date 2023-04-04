Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 451,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

