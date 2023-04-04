Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,136. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

