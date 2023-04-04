Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,260,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,584,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

