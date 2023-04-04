Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 340,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

