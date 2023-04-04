Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. 511,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.