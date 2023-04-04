Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.14. 1,267,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,872. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $259.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

