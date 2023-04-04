Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 72.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Down 2.4 %

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 141,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,822. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

