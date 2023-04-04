Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

ELV stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.51. 127,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,323. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.37 and a 200-day moving average of $489.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.