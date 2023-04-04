Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.89. 432,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.