Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $500.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,172. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.98 and its 200-day moving average is $489.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

