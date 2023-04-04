Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.39.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,229,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,408,168. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

