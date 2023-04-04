E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.65

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 42961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EONGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.