Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. ITT accounts for 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 337.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.64. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

