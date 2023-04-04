Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 220.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 359,564 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 113,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

