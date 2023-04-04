Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $164.38. The stock had a trading volume of 457,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.37. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

