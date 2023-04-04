Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 597,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

