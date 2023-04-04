Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 41,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

