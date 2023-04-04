Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 93,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.76.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
