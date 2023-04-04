Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 93,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Read More

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.