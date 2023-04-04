Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
EVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 481,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,245. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
