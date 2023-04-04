Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

EVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 481,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,245. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

