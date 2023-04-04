Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 269,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,982. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

