eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 216,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of eBay by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 543,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

