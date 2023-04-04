Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.20

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 3251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edenred from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

