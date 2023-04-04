Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.19 on Tuesday, reaching $356.93. 1,299,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,091. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.83.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $138,999,125 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

