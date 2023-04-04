Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.83. The company has a market capitalization of $337.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $138,999,125 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

