Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $11.68 on Tuesday, reaching $279.61. 197,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.