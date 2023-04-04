Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 535 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 12,059,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,810,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

