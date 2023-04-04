Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,626,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 276,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,295. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

