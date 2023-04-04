Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 799,456 shares. The firm has a market cap of $670.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

