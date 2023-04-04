Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,128. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.